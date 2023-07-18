Surprise Squad
How to find a certified arborist to help with downed trees

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Back-to-back waves of summer storms are bringing down tree branches and even entire trees.

Metropolitan Forestry Services has been providing tree care across the St. Louis area for more than 40 years. According to the business, tree’s root systems are really shallow for the most part. IF you’ve had construction done or done any digging near a tree it will cause damage to the root system.

Before you pull out a chainsaw, call a professional certified arborist. Click here to find a list of certified arborists.

