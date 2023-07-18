Hi-Pointe Drive-In, local edible brand team up for THC-infused products

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hi-Pointe Drive-In is teaming up with a local edible brand to introduce THC-infused products, it was announced Tuesday.

The St. Louis institution is teaming up with Good Taste Edibles for a line of products called “Good and Hi.” Their first release is “French-Hi Sauce,” a fry sauce, and a take on Hi-Pointe’s Belgian dipping sauce. It will be available at Kind Goods Dispensaries and other dispensaries starting July 28.

To promote the new products, the Good Edibles truck will be doing pop-ups at different Hi-Pointe locations on the following dates:

July 19 A Little Hi from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

July 19 Hi-Pointe Cottleville 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

July 20 Hi-Pointe McCausland 12 p.m.- 4p.m.

July 21 Hi-Pointe Kirkwood from 11 a.m.-2p.m.

July 21 Hi-Pointe Downtown from 3 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.