First Alert Weather Day Tuesday-Tuesday Night

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Severe Storm Watch until 9:00 PM, an isolated severe threat
  • First Alert Weather Day again Tuesday For Severe Storms
  • A More Settled Pattern Late Week

This evening: Storms have settled down in our area, but an isolated storm or two can still try to flare up. With the sun setting these will be less likely to become severe, but may contain small hail and gusty winds in isolated spots where a storm develops.

Tuesday-Tuesday Night is a First Alert Weather Day: We’ll be watching for more strong to severe thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms. The afternoon to early evening time period is less certain that storms will develop. However, it’s possible that outflow from decaying storms well to our west cause new storms in our area, so let’s stay alert. Then, the low level jetstream is pointed at us and can help fuel severe storms late evening to overnight. If these nighttime storms develop, hail, wind and isolated flooding would be the main threats. Check back for updates as we work hard to eliminate the uncertainty and pin down where and when the severe threat will develop.

Early Morning Storms Exit, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Tuesday
