First Alert Weather Day Today & Tonight - Severe Storms Possible

First Alert Weather:

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today & Tonight

Two Time Periods to Watch: Midday-Afternoon, and then Overnight

A More Settled Pattern Expected Late Week

Today is a First Alert Weather Day: We’ll be watching for more strong to severe thunderstorms from late this morning into the afternoon, and then tonight into early Wednesday morning. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms, but localized flooding is also possible with the later round of storms tonight. There is still a level of uncertainty with the exact timing of these storms, so check back later for updates as we work to pin down where and when the severe threat will develop.

What’s Next: After rain ends early Wednesday, we expect mainly dry weather for the remainder of the day. Thursday’s forecast includes a low chance of rain and storms, but there is some indication that those chances could increase a bit. As of now, Friday and the weekend are looking dry.

