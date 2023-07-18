DraftKings at Casino Queen hosts job fair on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - DraftKings at Casino Queen, known for excellent service, exciting gaming options, dining options, and a hospitable stay, is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 18.

It will be held at the DraftKings at Casino Queen Imperial Hall Ballroom in East St. Louis from noon to 6 p.m.

Opportunities potential employees may apply for and interview for include:

Casino Cage Cashier

Slot Technician

Table Games Dealer

Bartender

Busser

Sous Chef

Cooks

Environmental Services

Accounting

Maintenance

Security Officers

Hotel Room Attendant

IT

Advanced registration to attend a job fair is not needed. For more information, click here.

