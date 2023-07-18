Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

DraftKings at Casino Queen hosts job fair on Tuesday

DraftKings at Casino Queen is hosting a job fair for numerous positions including cooks, accounting, maintenance, and more.
(KOLO)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - DraftKings at Casino Queen, known for excellent service, exciting gaming options, dining options, and a hospitable stay, is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 18.

It will be held at the DraftKings at Casino Queen Imperial Hall Ballroom in East St. Louis from noon to 6 p.m.

Opportunities potential employees may apply for and interview for include:

  • Casino Cage Cashier
  • Slot Technician
  • Table Games Dealer
  • Bartender
  • Busser
  • Sous Chef
  • Cooks
  • Environmental Services
  • Accounting
  • Maintenance
  • Security Officers
  • Hotel Room Attendant
  • IT

Advanced registration to attend a job fair is not needed. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Today & Tonight - Severe Storms Possible
First Alert Weather Day Today & Tonight - Severe Storms Possible
Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning
2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles
Samuel Davis is charged with assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping.
Northwoods police officer accused of kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying man
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday
Thousands still without power after Sunday, Monday storms

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: July 18, 2023
Richard Mayor, 60, has been convicted of first-degree murder after hitting girlfriend with his...
Man convicted after hitting, killing girlfriend with truck in Pontoon Beach sentenced to 60 years in prison
A clerk was fatally shot in South City on July 18, 2023.
St. Louis police identify gas station clerk killed in overnight shooting
Illinois Supreme Court rules in favor of ending state’s cash bail system