DraftKings at Casino Queen hosts job fair on Tuesday
DraftKings at Casino Queen is hosting a job fair for numerous positions including cooks, accounting, maintenance, and more.
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - DraftKings at Casino Queen, known for excellent service, exciting gaming options, dining options, and a hospitable stay, is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 18.
It will be held at the DraftKings at Casino Queen Imperial Hall Ballroom in East St. Louis from noon to 6 p.m.
Opportunities potential employees may apply for and interview for include:
- Casino Cage Cashier
- Slot Technician
- Table Games Dealer
- Bartender
- Busser
- Sous Chef
- Cooks
- Environmental Services
- Accounting
- Maintenance
- Security Officers
- Hotel Room Attendant
- IT
Advanced registration to attend a job fair is not needed. For more information, click here.
