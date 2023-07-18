Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Shooting inside convenience store leaves clerk dead

Deadly shooting inside convenience store
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a shooting in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was shot in the head inside a BP convenience store in the Clayton Tamm neighborhood in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue around 3:28 a.m.

Authorities confirmed the man was the clerk and multiple suspects were involved.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Today & Tonight - Severe Storms Possible
First Alert Weather Day Today & Tonight - Severe Storms Possible
Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning
2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles
Samuel Davis is charged with assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping.
Northwoods police officer accused of kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying man
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday
Thousands without power Monday afternoon
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Latest News

The seemingly nonstop summer storms are leading to extra work for an already low staffed St....
Nonprofit stepping in to help as St. Louis Forestry Department operates with just half their staff
The seemingly nonstop summer storms are leading to extra work for an already low staffed St....
Nonprofit stepping in to help as St. Louis Forestry Department operates with just half their staff
All lanes of southbound I-270 from Ladue Road to Highway 40/I-64 will be closed until...
Southbound I-270 shut down in Creve Coeur due to serious crash
A tree collapsed into a Granite City home on Monday, leading to two of the residents needing...
‘A disaster area’ Strong storms cause tree to fall on Granite City home, hospitalizing two people