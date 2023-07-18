Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Biden administration to host state leaders Wednesday for summit on making child care more affordable

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at...
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s administration is hosting state legislators from 41 states to the White House on Wednesday for discussions on how legislatures can make child care more affordable for families, the White House said.

The meeting includes New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and 90 lawmakers from across the country to share legislative ideas and strategies for bringing down costs for parents and supporting child care providers. First lady Jill Biden will deliver closing remarks at the meeting, which will be convened by Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, Neera Tanden, the director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Tom Perez, the director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The summit follows similar meetings on subjects like abortion and healthcare, where Biden has faced roadblocks in passing his agenda in Congress but is seeking to support changes at the state and local level ahead of his 2024 reelection campaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 18-19 severe rise
First Alert: Hail & Flood Threat Tonight
Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning
2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles
Jatavion Scott is identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of Iyaz Ahmed.
WANTED: Person of interest in gas station clerk’s shooting death escapes police custody
Samuel Davis is charged with assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping.
Northwoods police officer accused of kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying man
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Latest News

Missouri Supreme Court
Missouri Supreme Court to hear arguments in abortion petition case
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three...
Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date