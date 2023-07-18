Surprise Squad
Arena Football League team coming to St. Louis in 2024

St. Louis will be amongst 16 cities to have an arena football team
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Arena Football League (AFL) announced Tuesday St. Louis will have an arena football team in 2024.

The league posted on Twitter that St. Louis will be amongst 16 cities to have a team. This will be the first season of the AFL since they went bankrupt in 2019.

The league was established in 1987. NFL Hall of Famer and former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner was apart of the AFL in 1995, playing for the Iowa Barnstormers, before making his NFL debut.

News 4 will provide updates when the AFL provide more details in the near future.

