2 women accused of stealing from Target, fleeing from police with 6-year-old child

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two women are facing charges, accused of stealing from a Target in Florissant and then fleeing police while they had a 6-year-old child with them.

Kenecia Smith, 27, and Janielle Phillips, 33, are charged with second-degree robbery and resisting arrest. Smith is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened on July 5. Police say Smith and Phillips were with Smith’s 6-year-old son when both women stole items. When Target staff approached them, police say Smith and Phillips used pepper spray.

The two are also accused of fleeing. Smith drove the getaway car at a high rate of speed and weaved in and out of traffic. Smith’s son was in the front seat, police allege.

Both women are being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

