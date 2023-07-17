Surprise Squad
Tree falls on house during Monday storms in Granite City

A tree fell on a home during storms Monday afternoon in Granite City.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A tree fell on a home during storms Monday afternoon in Granite City.

The First Alert Weather Team was tracking the severe thunderstorms as they entered the St. Louis metro area. Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois have reported thousands of customers without power.

News 4′s Jon Kipper was on Logan Street after the storms moved out and saw an uprooted tree that had fallen into a home. A neighbor told Kipper there were two people inside the home when the tree fell and that both people were taken to the hospital.

“I talked to Buzz several times over the years,” said neighbor Tom Vanberkel. “I said, ‘it’s going to go right through your roof if that thing comes down, Buzz.’ I wish it wouldn’t have but it did. And now they’re in the hospital because of it. You know, because of the city not wanting to do their job.”

On his way to the scene, Kipper said there were several nearby roads flooded.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

