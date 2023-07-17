St. Louis County man sentenced to 10 years for using fake social media account to receive child pornography

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man will be sent to prison Monday for possession of child pornography.

In 2021 officials found Christopher Gruebbel, 37, at his mother’s house. They found him in possession with a total of 50 images and 14 videos containing child pornography on his iPad. They also found 251 images and 117 videos that contain more child pornography on other devices including a laptop, cell phone, and an iPod.

Gruebbel was on parole after being sentenced in 2013 for two counts of possession of child pornography. Officials say the devices showed that he was using fake social media accounts and pretending to be a young female named Hannah to bait people into sending naked pictures and videos in chat rooms.

Gruebbel pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession of child pornography and admitted to being caught with it by his probation officers. He was sentenced to 10 years and will be on parole for life after his release.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.