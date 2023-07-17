Surprise Squad
Severe Storm Watch For Parts of The Region

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Severe Storm Watch For parts of the area until 9:00 PM
  • First Alert Weather Day today & again Tuesday
  • A More Settled Pattern Late Week

This afternoon-evening: A severe storm watch has been issued until 9:00 PM for areas Southwest of St. Louis. Very large hail (even baseball sized is possible) and 70+ MPH winds will be possible. These could cause more significant damage than a typical severe thunderstorm. While the focus will be Southwest of St. Louis, outflow from these storms and an front across the region could spark up some strong to possibly severe storms in the metro later this evening. While that is something we will monitor the focus is for severe storms Southwest of the St. Louis metro initially.

Tuesday-Tuesday Night is a First Alert Weather Day also... We’ll be watching for more strong to severe thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms. The afternoon to early evening time period is less certain that storms will develop. However, it’s possible that outflow from decaying storms well to our West cause new storms in our area, so let’s stay alert. Then, the low level jetstream is pointed at us and can help fuel severe storms late evening to overnight. Mainly int he 8pm to 3am time frame Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

