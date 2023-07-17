Northwoods police officer accused of kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying man

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer with Northwoods PD is facing charges, accused of kidnapping, beating and pepper spraying a man before he left him Kinloch.

Samuel Davis, 26, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping.

Davis took the victim into custody on July 4 at a Walgreens in Northwoods. Authorities say Davis handcuffed the victim in the back of the patrol car, deactivated his body camera and did not tell the dispatcher he had someone in custody. He then drove the victim to the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Hugo Avenue in Kinloch, where he allegedly pepper-sprayed the man, hit him several times with his baton and ordered him not to return to Northwoods. Authorities say Davis did not write a police report on what happened.

Someone later found the victim lying bloody and wounded and called 911. A witness she saw the officer standing over the victim the night of July 4. In a Facebook post she states when she walked up to the victim he told her, “Ma’am please, the police beat me in my head. Please help me.”

The victim suffered serious physical injuries including a broken jaw.

News 4 previously reported the officer was placed on leave and that St. Louis County police were investigating.

Davis was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and is awaiting extradition to St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell issued the following statement about the charges:

What is alleged in this incident will not be tolerated under my watch. These actions put a black eye on all law enforcement officers who are doing their jobs the right way and who are tired of their profession being dragged through the mud because of the bad actions of a few. We intend to hold anyone who engages in such terrible and reckless behavior accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or title.

