MoDOT looking to hire maintenance personnel for winter operations

(KY3)
By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is looking to hire those interested in joining winter maintenance crews with hundreds of full-time positions available statewide.

Maintenance crew positions start at $19.08 per hour based on level of experience, with additional pay of $3 to $6 available when working winter and emergency operations.

“These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall, but also include critical work to maintain our highway system throughout the year,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “If you’re a dedicated, hard-working individual looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference, there’s no better time to apply than right now.”

Applicants have to be at least 18-years-old and complete a criminal background check.

Job postings can be found online at modot.org/careers. MoDOT is also hosting hiring events across Missouri from late July through August. These events allow for potential job offers and a faster hiring process. For more information on these career opportunities visit modot.org/opportunities-maintenance.

