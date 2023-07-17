Man shot, killed in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in Dutchtown on Sunday night.

Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of California and Gasconade, near Laclede Park, just after 9:30 p.m. Police said when they arrived they found a male victim not conscious and barely breathing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

