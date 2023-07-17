Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week after his Netflix premiere in “Quarterback,” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat down with CBS reporter Nate Burleson to talk about all things football, family, legacy and adjusting to the spotlight.

The two-time Super Bowl champion decided to make his eight-episode silver screen debut so his two, young children – Sterling and Bronze – could see how hard their dad worked, what he does every day and offer an explanation for being gone a lot during the season.

The series, which debuted July 12, deep-dived into Mahomes’ and the Chiefs’ journey to becoming Super Bowl champions, but also heavily featured Mahomes’ personal and family life away the field.

Mahomes said becoming a dad to two children — the youngest of which born during the 2022 season — has changed his perspective on both family and football.

“I have a much better understanding of being present and enjoying it... When my kids grow up, I wanted ‘em to see that dad wasn’t just gone just to be gone,”” Mahomes told Burleson.

EXCLUSIVE: @PatrickMahomes opens up to @NateBurleson about football, family, legacy — and why he wanted to be a part of the @Netflix docuseries “Quarterback”: “When my kids grow up, I wanted 'em to see that dad wasn't just gone just to be gone.” https://t.co/rZKvrZKkUi pic.twitter.com/KgeZ4UXFWP — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 17, 2023

Balancing professional football with a wife and two kids, however, can be difficult. The quarterback said the people he is surrounded by – especially his wife, Brittany – help him put energy toward both his family and to the sport he loves.

“If I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am in now,” he said.

Brittany, who has been dating Mahomes since they were teenagers, has received a hefty amount of criticism since stepping into the NFL spotlight for her animated behaviors, such as cheering loudly for her husband.

She said their family was thrust into the spotlight quickly and unexpectedly. When a video went viral of Brittany cheering and spraying champagne into the crowd after a win, she said she had to learn to adjust her behavior quickly.

“I ultimately learned you don’t have to share everything you do in your life,” she said.

The docuseries focuses heavily on the level of preparation it takes to play the quarterback position professionally, including memorizing hundreds of plays, nonstop workouts and practices, and implementing healthy practices.

Mahomes draws inspiration and motivation from Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant for on and off-field practices. While fans may see the highlight reel after the game, Mahomes said the docuseries will show the preparation behind the scenes.

“I watch a lot of Kobe videos. And if you ever watch anything about Kobe, he always talks about the shots that he practices thousands and thousands of times to take once, to take twice,” he said. “And so, whenever those moments do come up during the game, it’s not like it’s the first time I’ve done it. I’ve prepared for that. And I think that’s why [time] slows down.”

Part of that preparation includes keeping himself safe and healthy. While he said quarterbacks are much more protected than they were a decade ago, he still always reaches for the safest helmet option, even if his teammates say it doesn’t look as cool.

While Mahomes’ legacy seems to be set in stone as perhaps the best quarterback in the league, he’s hoping to build a legacy beyond the sport by setting an example for young fans.

He was named one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2023 and began a foundation, 15 for 15, that supports youth charity initiatives such as academics, athletics and after-school programs.

He wants to be remembered as a better person than he was a quarterback. The goal of the docuseries was so fans could see not only the love for football, but the love for his family and for being a role model.

“I want to be someone the kids look up to and say, ‘I want to be like Patrick Mahomes,’” he said. “I want parents to think, ‘Hey, that’s a guy I want my kids to be like.’”

In the end, Mahomes said he doesn’t want to walk away from football with any regrets.

