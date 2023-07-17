Local organization hosts walk for Bleeding Disorder Awareness
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a fun event for families with a serious mission.
Local organizations hosted a walk in Chesterfield this morning to raise awareness about patients with bleeding disorders.
Bleeding disorders are relatively rare, but there is a support network for patients and their families.
Today’s event also included a fundraiser to help find treatments and cures for blood disorders.
You can learn more at the Gateway Hemophilia Association’s website.
