Local organization hosts walk for Bleeding Disorder Awareness

Local organizations hosted a walk in Chesterfield this morning to raise awareness about patients with bleeding disorders.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a fun event for families with a serious mission.

Bleeding disorders are relatively rare, but there is a support network for patients and their families.

Today’s event also included a fundraiser to help find treatments and cures for blood disorders.

You can learn more at the Gateway Hemophilia Association’s website.

