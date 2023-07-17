Finding your identity: Struggles of athlete mental health

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Picture this, you wake up early for morning lifts. You later have to eat, and hurry to your first class. After classes ending around 3 p.m., you have to head back to the athletic center to prepare for practice and meetings. On top of this, you have to repeat the cycle the next day.

“Like our bodies for athletes, specifically student athletes in college are like commodities,” former Washington University student-athlete Raevyn Ferguson said.

Mental health is an important condition that student-athletes struggle with daily.

“Mental health is a performance issue,” Kerry Guest said. “Your mental health affects how you show up to work and for student athletes, their work is their sport.”

Student athletes train for years, sacrificing their social lives in order to focus on academics and their success on the field. Overtime, they tend to feel overwhelmed due to the pressure of making mistakes, meeting the coaches’ expectations, advancing to the next level, and academic stressors.

“And that’s what they told us to do,” Ferguson said. “You’ve got to hoop you’ve got to play whatever respective sport you play to get to college, to get out of St. Louis.”

“Kids feel like their self-worth starts to be identified by likes and their relevance on social media, how their recruiting’s been going,” Lindenwood Head football coach Jed Stugart said.

According to Psych Times, increased pressure on student athletes, along with injuries and battling issues in their personal lives, can lead to the risk of depression or anxiety.

“If you try to ignore anything, at some point it’s going to impede your performance,” Kerry Guest said.

Ferguson reminisced on what her late coach Rich Grey said to her when she was younger.

“I remember he used to tell us, ‘If you don’t love it, don’t do it, because you’re wasting your time, you wasting other people’s time, and you’re going to resent yourself and you’re mental health, and you’re going to resent the sport that you love,” Ferguson said.

Student athletes that invest all their time into one sport tend to think that this is the only career path. But when the career comes to an end, their left with the question, “What now?”

Finding their identity

“A lot of us when we do sports, that’s all we lived for,” Ferguson said. “Basketball was who I was for a really long time.”

Ferguson played basketball since she was 10 years old. She traveled across the country, playing AAU, and was catching the eye of colleges across the country at a young age.

Going into her senior year of high school, Ferguson tore her ACL and MCL.

“It tore me apart, because basketball was part of my identity,” Ferguson said.

“When you involve sports and business and when you intertwine the two mediums, somebody gets worked over in the end and ultimately it’s the athlete majority of the times,” former student athlete David Knox said.

Knox is a former football player from Lindenwood University. After he graduated, he received an opportunity to play in the Indoor Football League (IFL). During training camp, he suffered an ankle injury and was released by the team due to not being fully recovered.

“For me it was really hard taking that blow, because I had to mature myself in a way of thinking like this is a dream, I got to do a lot of things, see a lot of things, meet a lot of people and do a lot of things, I’m grateful for it, now it’s time to transition to something new,” Knox said.

“Athletes are starting to recognize that they’re more than just athletes themselves,” Guest said.

According to Life After Sport, players with a high athletic identity and choose to neglect other roles tend to experience a higher degree of emotional adjustment difficulties and may affect their overall self-concept.

“It’s great to identify as an athlete, but it’s really important that every athlete identifies as being other things as well,” Lindsay Ross Stewart said. “It’s a misconception that sports is the way out, or it’s a person’s best opportunity to get a college scholarship. The truth is the best way to get a college scholarship is grades. The consequences of that myth is there’s a lot of pressure on themselves or there’s families that’s putting a lot of pressure on them, or who’s schools that are putting a lot of pressure on them to excel in athletics and so if that doesn’t happen, there is a huge sort of questioning ‘Well if this is what I was supposed to do then who am I really?”

Not only do they deal with the struggles of being a full time student athlete, but they also struggle maintaining a normal social life. Study shows that they spend 30 to 40 hours each week training and competing, and 38.5 to 40 hours a week on schoolwork.

“It was never the injury for me,” Ferguson said. “What bothered me was I wanted to be a student, I spent 80% of my high school, college career missing out. It wasn’t even the parties, it was time memeories, moments you’re supposed to spend with your friends and being a child I didn’t feel anymore.”

During her time as a student-athlete at Washington University, she realized that she wanted to expand outside of basketball and become a normal student. She took an interest in acting and performing at the university during her sophomore year.

“I was the youngest person in the cast, I was out of my league, but it was an amazing show and the impact it had,” Ferguson said. “Like being able to tell stories in a different medium and people hearing it and see themselves in the characters and I fell in love in it.”

During her sophomore year, she contemplated what she wanted to do for the rest of her college career.

“That was the moment where I was like I think I’m done,” Ferguson said. “There was just so many parts of myself that I started to find in college. and using college for what it’s meant for, to find yourself.”

Ferguson also works as a program coordinator for the Little Bit Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to break down barriers of learning for secondary school students.

Knox also came to the conclusion to be at peace with football and found his identity in another interest. Along with working as an accountant, he practices martial arts during his free time.

“What gets hard for people is not knowing what to transition into,” Knox said. “For me it became martial arts.”

Seeking help finding identity

Although student athletes struggle to find their identity outside their sport, there are resources who help guide them in the right direction on what they want to do when they graduate and figure out their identity outside of being an athlete. The list can range from therapists, friends outside of sports, and teammates.

“You might find that your mental health, your well being benefits from having friends that aren’t student athletes,” Guest said. “It’s just a nice break in your day who aren’t talking about the same thing, who don’t know your coach, who don’t have the same stressors as you. It’s another opportunity to connect with people that have interests you have. Like can I connect with other subgroups, other people who are going to stimulate me that way and then ultimately It’s going to benefit their well-being and their performance and their social life, and hopefully their academic performance.”

They can also find support from their families.

“My parents grounded me and told me because they were like ‘Do what you wanted to do’,” Ferguson said. “And they were never people that were like this is what I want you to do or this is what I want you to be. It’s just who you decide to be, you need to be the best version of yourself when you’re doing it.”

All those figures play a part, but the bigger figures that play a part in directing a player in the right direction are the coaches.

“I think it starts with us as coaches,” Stugard said. “I think three dimensional coaching kind of encompasses that relational part of it where we get to know each of our players personally.”

“The coaches dictate what it feels like to show up in the locker room everyday,” Guest says. “I think it’s important for student athletes to be reflective and for coaches and administrators to support them in being reflective.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.