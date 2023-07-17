Surprise Squad
Early Morning Storms Exit, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Tuesday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Active Weather Pattern Continues with Periods of Storms Through Wednesday Morning
  • First Alert Weather Day Issued for Tuesday Afternoon into Tuesday Night
  • More Settled Pattern Late Week

Today: Overnight storms that produced localized flooding are moving out this morning. A few pop-up storms are possible this afternoon and early this evening, but we don’t expect that rain to be nearly as widespread as the storms we saw overnight last night. Meanwhile, expect partly sunny skies with a high near 90.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and early...
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.(KMOV)

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day! After a mainly dry morning, we’ll be watching for more strong to severe thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms. After those storms exit our area early Wednesday, rain chances drop for the remainder of the week.

