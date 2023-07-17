Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Deaths of 4 women in string of murders are linked, Oregon authorities say

Deputies have now linked four victims in a string of murders in the Portland metro area.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The deaths of four women in a string of murders in the Portland metro area are linked, authorities said Monday.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, four murders that occurred over three months have been linked.

Kristin Smith, 22, was found on February 19, 2023. Smith’s remains were found in a wooded area, near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood, according to police. A missing person’s report for Smith was filed with the Gresham Police Department on December 22, 2022.

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, was found on April 24, 2023. Perry’s body was found in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and Northeast Tumalt Road.

Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, was found on April 30, 2023. Webster’s body was found on Harmony Road near Mill Creek.

Ashley Real, 22, was found on May 7, 2023. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a man fishing at a nearby pond had found human remains in a heavily wooded area. A missing person’s report for Real was filed with the Portland Police Bureau on April 4, 2023.

Officials say a person of interest has been linked to the four victims, but no charges have been filed. The person of interest has not been publicly named.

According to investigators, nine different law enforcement agencies have been working in connection with one another to investigate the murders.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18 storm risk
Severe Storm Watch For Parts of The Region
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday into Monday
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police

Latest News

A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.
Horse trapped in collapsed barn rescued by firefighters
David Knox (left) is a former student athlete from Lindenwood University, Raevyn Ferguson...
Finding your identity: Struggles of athlete mental health
A flash flood swamped a Pennsylvania road Saturday afternoon, sweeping several cars away and...
Deadly flooding, dangerous heat sweep across US
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says