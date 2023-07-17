Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months

The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is safe and on the way home.(Source: FBI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is safe and on the way home, according to the FBI.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, was kidnapped last November while walking home from work in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The FBI said her captors released her Friday night in a post on social media.

De Leon Barba will be reunited with her family in the United States.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI says the investigation into the identity of De Leon Barba’s captors is ongoing.

“Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in a statement. “The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Another Round Of Storms Expected Overnight
Another Round Of Storms Expected Overnight
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Officers on scene of a fatal crash Friday morning in North County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating early morning fatal crash
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday

Latest News

Family swept away by floodwaters, Pennsylvania fire chief says
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed in Dutchtown
Local organization hosts walk for Bleeding Disorder Awareness
Local organization hosts walk for Bleeding Disorder Awareness
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say