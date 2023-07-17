2 Greyhound bus crash passengers get lawyers will plans to sue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two individuals who were injured in a Greyhound bus crash last week have retained lawyers with the intent to sue.

Brady McAninch and John Hipskind of Hipskind & McAninch, LLC confirmed to News 4 that two passengers injured in a Greyhound bus crash near Highland, Illinois, have retained their services.

Hipskind & McAninch, LLC has offices in St. Louis, Belleville, Illinois and Highland, Illinois. The personal injury lawyers are not revealing the identities of their clients at this time.

“Our clients are still in active treatment trying to figure out the extent of their injuries,” McAninch said.

Three people died, 14 were injured, and six others left the scene with little to no injuries.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified the deceased publicly Thursday as Juan E. Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of New Jersey, Buford Paya, 71, of Arizona, and Bradley D. Donovan, 47, of Springfield, Illinois.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off-ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 near Highland just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officials told News 4 the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the investigation into the crash may take up to two years.

“Once their investigation is complete, we’ll pick up our investigation and determine whether or not there are any other entities that needed to be added to the lawsuit,” Hipskind said.

No lawsuits have been filed yet. News 4 reached out to Greyhound and didn’t get a response as of Monday afternoon.

