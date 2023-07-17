2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning.
The explosion happened on Transit Street near Fifth Street just before noon. Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police tell News 4.
Other information was not immediately known.
