2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles

Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning
Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning.

The explosion happened on Transit Street near Fifth Street just before noon. Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police tell News 4.

Other information was not immediately known.

