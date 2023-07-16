Surprise Squad
Thousands without power as storms roll through Sunday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as storms rolled through the St. Louis area Sunday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren Missouri was reporting 24,469 customers without power, and Ameren Illinois was reporting 336 customers without power.

In St. Louis County, there were 9,173 customers without power, in Jefferson County, there were 7,947 customers without power and in St. Charles County there were 2,268 outages reported.

Click here for the updated Ameren outage map.

