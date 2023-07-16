Teen shot, killed in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a teen in North St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

A male juvenile has been taken into custody and referred to Family Court. The incident occurred at 1:26 p.m. in the 14300 block of Ocean View Court. Police found an unresponsive teen inside the house suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

