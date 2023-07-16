Surprise Squad
Teen shot, killed in St. Louis County

Officials are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a teen in North St. Louis...
Officials are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a teen in North St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.(Kmov)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a teen in North St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

A male juvenile has been taken into custody and referred to Family Court. The incident occurred at 1:26 p.m. in the 14300 block of Ocean View Court. Police found an unresponsive teen inside the house suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

