Smoky Skies & a Chance of Storms

Air Quality Forecast is Orange Today due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Spotty Storms Possible This Afternoon & Evening

More Storms Possible Overnight

Today’s forecast includes smoky skies and a chance of afternoon storms. Hotter weather takes over with highs in the lower-mid 90s. Today’s Air Quality Forecast is Orange: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

There is a 30% chance of rain and storms this afternoon and this evening, mainly from the St. Louis metropolitan area to the north and northwest. Chances are low (but not zero) that some of these storms could be severe. Additional storms are possible overnight into early Monday morning but, as of now, we do not expect those storms to be severe.

What’s next? We may eventually issue a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe thunderstorms sometime from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. At this point, the timing and potential impacts are uncertain. Check back soon for updates on this part of the forecast. Otherwise, we expect near-normal summer temperatures this week.

