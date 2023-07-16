Flash flooding leads to cars filling with water after a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - As severe weather rolled through the Metro, heavy rain caused the Post Malone concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to be cut short.

Rana Jchaj says as the rain picked up, there was an announcement the concert had to end early because of the weather.

“It started raining sideways,” Jchaj says. “Rain was slapping me in the face.”

The early departure led to people rushing to their cars, only to find water filling the parking lots.

“This was like a great value version of Woodstock,” Jchaj says.

Jchaj says he waded through water up to his knees.

“There’s jackets and bottles and all these things floating in the water,” Jchaj says. “You could probably swim if you really wanted to.”

Jchaj was back at the Amphitheatre on Saturday getting his car towed.

“I’ve had a stream of bad luck, so this is just real comedic at this point,” Jchaj says.

He says his car filled with water, and wasn’t able to drive anymore.

“I walked two miles across the bridge, and I called one of my friends that lives pretty close, and he luckily picked me up and dropped me back home,” Jchaj says.

Others tell News 4 they spent hours traveling to St. Louis for the concert.

Shannon Weizeorick and her boyfriend CJ Kuhter came from Naperville, Illinois, to see Post Malone for the fifth time.

They say last night was something they’ve only seen in movies.

“I think there were like three guys at one point they had probably pushed like five cars,” Weizeorick says. “Where we started was really deep and the farther up you got, the less deep it got so they’re pushing those short cars through the deep stuff to where maybe they hopefully could start and get out.”

They tell News 4 it was an hour and a half before they made it out of the parking lot.

“I was pretty worried because I’ve never seen something like that,” Kuhter says. “Where I’m from, we get rain like that, but it’s not something I’ve ever experienced. I was pretty worried. Especially when we got to the car because it was up to the doors. I was kind of worried the car wasn’t going to start.”

But rain or shine, Weizeorick says the performance was a memorable one.

“I would do it again,” Weizeorick says. “I would go through that again to see him.”

News 4 did reach out to LiveNation, which runs the concert venue, but we have not heard back.

