First Alert Weather Day Issued for This Afternoon Into Tonight

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible from This Afternoon into Tonight
  • First Alert Weather Day Issued due to Possibility of Hail and Strong Winds
  • Air Quality Forecast is Orange Today due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into this evening.
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into this evening.(KMOV)

Today is a First Alert Weather Day! Be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms from this afternoon into tonight. A few of the storms this afternoon and evening could be strong to severe, with hail and gusty winds possible. This is a low-end severe weather threat, and not everyone will see rain, but we need to be on guard for potentially severe storms.

It’s also important to note that today’s Air Quality Forecast is Orange: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. This is a result of smoke drifting into our area from wildfires in western Canada.

What’s next? We may eventually issue a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe thunderstorms sometime from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. At this point, the timing and potential impacts are uncertain. Check back soon for updates on this part of the forecast. Otherwise, we expect near-normal summer temperatures for most of this week.

