Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

CITY SC to face Inter Miami at CITYPARK after brief rain delay

12 JULY 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - St. Louis CITY SC and LAFC square off during match day 25 at...
12 JULY 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - St. Louis CITY SC and LAFC square off during match day 25 at BMO stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday July 11, 2023.(Joe Martinez; St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC and Inter Miami are facing off tonight at CITYPARK. The game was set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. but has been delayed because of rain until 7:59 p.m.

CITY SC had a split stretch of away games by winning against Toronto last Saturday but then taking a hard loss against LAFC 3-0 on Wednesday. Despite the loss to LAFC, CITY remains at the top of the Western Conference with 38 points.

Inter Miami is currently in 15th place in the Eastern Conference and on a 10-game winless streak while they await the start of soccer legend Lionel Messi.

One of CITY’s two designated played, Eduard Löwen, made a return on Wednesday after suffering an injury that put him out for four weeks. He’s once again listed as an available sub. CITY’s other designated player, João Klauss, has been out since April with an injury but posted an Instagram story of a workout on Wednesday.

Tonight will be the last match before MLS goes on the All-Star break. The All-Star game will be on July 19 in Washington D.C. CITY’s captain and co-captain, Tim Parker and Roman Bürki, were selected for the All-Star team and will be facing off against Arsenal.

CITY’s next game will be back at CITYPARK on Aug. 20 against Austin.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of Dry Time Expected This Weekend
Lots of Dry Time Expected This Weekend
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Officers on scene of a fatal crash Friday morning in North County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating early morning fatal crash
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to...
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to save her

Latest News

Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith (22) is safe after scoring ahead of the tag from St. Louis...
Thomas’ RBI single lifts Nationals to 7-5 win over Cardinals in 10 innings
Midfielder Célio Pompeu delivers a corner kick into the box.
Pre-match Preview: CITY SC takes on Inter Miami following tough loss on the road
A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew walks through the St. Louis Cardinals dugout at the...
Cardinals-Nationals suspended Friday due to weather; split doubleheader on tap Saturday
Mizzou’s NIL collective announces deal with Schnucks