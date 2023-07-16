CITY SC to face Inter Miami at CITYPARK after brief rain delay

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC and Inter Miami are facing off tonight at CITYPARK. The game was set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. but has been delayed because of rain until 7:59 p.m.

🚨 MATCH UPDATE 🚨



Kickoff set for 7:59PM CT! pic.twitter.com/g8RTH5hTqu — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) July 16, 2023

CITY SC had a split stretch of away games by winning against Toronto last Saturday but then taking a hard loss against LAFC 3-0 on Wednesday. Despite the loss to LAFC, CITY remains at the top of the Western Conference with 38 points.

Inter Miami is currently in 15th place in the Eastern Conference and on a 10-game winless streak while they await the start of soccer legend Lionel Messi.

One of CITY’s two designated played, Eduard Löwen, made a return on Wednesday after suffering an injury that put him out for four weeks. He’s once again listed as an available sub. CITY’s other designated player, João Klauss, has been out since April with an injury but posted an Instagram story of a workout on Wednesday.

Tonight will be the last match before MLS goes on the All-Star break. The All-Star game will be on July 19 in Washington D.C. CITY’s captain and co-captain, Tim Parker and Roman Bürki, were selected for the All-Star team and will be facing off against Arsenal.

CITY’s next game will be back at CITYPARK on Aug. 20 against Austin.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.