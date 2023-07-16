Cardinals activate Knizner, option Baker; St. Louis to carry three catchers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a crowded room full of catchers for the St. Louis Cardinals as the team has activated Andrew Knizner from the injured list.

Knizner had been out of action since hitting the IL after being caught near the mid-section by a foul tip on July 4. After a brief trip to the emergency room that night, Knizner spent the All-Star break solidifying his recovery and return to play. Knizner is in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will carry three catchers for the foreseeable future, with Knizner joining Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera. Luken Baker was optioned to Memphis to make room for Knizner’s return to the active roster.

Herrera has a .500 batting average (6-for-12) with a 1.122 OPS in limited opportunities this season. He has demonstrated a vast improvement in virtually every aspect of his game compared to a less successful cup of coffee in the big leagues last season.

Though dividing playing time among three catchers could be a unique challenge for manager Oli Marmol, Herrera had certainly earned the opportunity to keep his name in the mix.

