Back-to-School Brigade provided free backpacks with school supplies to children from military families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It may be the middle of July, but some families are already planning for back to school.

On Saturday, Operation Homefront joined forces with Scott Air Force Base to provide backpacks filled with school supplies.

It’s part of their annual Back-to-School Brigade. Six hundred children from military families received free backpacks.

Organizers say they want to give children everything they need to start the school year off right.

