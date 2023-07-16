Surprise Squad
Another Round Of Storms Expected Overnight

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT
First Alert Weather:

  • Quiet Weather This Evening Then Another Round of Storms Expected Overnight
  • Overnight Storms Unlikely To Be Severe, But May Produce Heavy Rain
  • Off & On Rain & Storms Through Thursday

Tonight: We are watching for storms to develop over Central MO later this evening and then track through our area overnight. These are not expected to be severe, however heavy rain is possible and there could be some isolated flooding.

What’s next? We may eventually issue a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe thunderstorms sometime from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. At this point, the timing and potential impacts are uncertain. Check back soon for updates on this part of the forecast. Otherwise, we expect near-normal summer temperatures for most of this week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

