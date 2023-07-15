Thousands without power in north St. Louis County after storm
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Thousands are without power Friday night after another round of storms moved through the St. Louis area.
Spanish Lake was one of the hardest hit areas. An Ameren map shows more than 16,000 households without power in North County.
Many in south St. Louis County were left without power after storms earlier this week.
