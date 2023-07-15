Pre-match Preview: CITY SC takes on Inter Miami following tough loss on the road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC returns to CITYPARK for a matchup with Inter Miami CF following a tough 3-0 loss to LAFC on the road this past Wednesday.

St. Louis split their two road matches against Toronto FC and LAFC, defeating Toronto 1-0 thanks to Aziel Jackson’s first MLS goal. That win gave CITY SC a three-game winning streak which was snapped by LAFC after falling to the defending MLS Cup champions Wednesday night. CITY SC now owns a 5-5-1 record on the road this season.

Midfielder Eduard Löwen returned to the pitch Wednesday evening against LAFC after missing the last four games. (CITY SC)

Some positive news from the loss was a return to the pitch by midfielder Eduard Löwen after missing the last four games. Prior to his injury, Löwen scored five goals and provided six assists in 15 games. He leads the club in assists (6), tackles (31), successful dribbles (36) and crosses (22). CITYPARK is building a reputation as a tough place to play in the MLS. CITY SC has won seven of its first 11 home MLS matches, scoring at least three times in six of those games. CITY SC’s goalkeeper Roman Bürki has recorded four clean sheets at home, which is tied for ninth in MLS this season, four behind Seattle’s Stefan Frei. Bürki has made 36 saves at home, which is the third most saves in MLS behind Brad Stuver (38) and Drake Callender (41). St. Louis still owns the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with 38 points, trailed closely by LAFC with 36.

Inter Miami currently sits in 15th place in the Eastern Conference, coming into the match on a ten-game winless streak. Forward Josef Martínez leads Inter Miami with six goals. Miami has lost all three away matches against MLS newcomers, failing to score in all three of those matches. CITY SC has an opportunity to beat this team now, before the arrival of one of the greatest athletes of all time: Lionel Messi.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.