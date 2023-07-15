Missouri State Parks offers all-inclusive deer hunt for veterans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Veterans Commission are working together to offer a chance for veterans to win an all-inclusive weekend hunting trip.

The weekend deer hunt trip will include the Hero Hunt at Mark Twain State Park or the General Crowder Hunt at Crowder State Park, both taking place from November 3 through Nov. 5. This opportunity is only available for veterans who are citizens of Missouri and only 30 individuals will be selected.

Those who are selected to participate in one of these trips will have access to a hunting guide, as well as limited processing for those who harvest deer. Both lodging and meals will be provided.

Applications will be accepted through September 6 and can be picked up at your local Veterans Service Office.

For more information, contact Mark Twain Hero Hunt at (573) 248-9985 or General Crowder Hunt at (660) 359-6473.

