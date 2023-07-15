Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Metro Transit hosts hiring fair in East St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit hopes a new $5,000 signing bonus will bring in more drivers and other employees.

On Saturday, Metro hosted a hiring fair in East St. Louis.

The transit agency is looking for bus and van drivers, as well as maintenance and service workers.

Metro plans to hold monthly hiring events throughout the summer.

The $5,000 signing bonus was introduced at the end of June and is only available for 90 days.

Metro Transit told News 4 that they had 101 people attend the event and apply for jobs, and 65 of them received job offers on the spot.

Those that missed out on the event can apply online and still be eligible for the $5,000 bonus.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of Dry Time Expected This Weekend
Lots of Dry Time Expected This Weekend
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Officers on scene of a fatal crash Friday morning in North County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating early morning fatal crash
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to...
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to save her

Latest News

Metro Transit hosts hiring fair in East St. Louis
Metro Transit hosts hiring fair in East St. Louis
The Ameren Drone Team shot this image while accessing damage in Bellefontaine Neighbors, where...
Thousands without power in north St. Louis County after storm
Authorities say it appears Farnham suffered some type of medical event leading up to the crash.
Illinois man dead in single-car crash in Wayne County
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police