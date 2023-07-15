Metro Transit hosts hiring fair in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit hopes a new $5,000 signing bonus will bring in more drivers and other employees.

On Saturday, Metro hosted a hiring fair in East St. Louis.

The transit agency is looking for bus and van drivers, as well as maintenance and service workers.

Metro plans to hold monthly hiring events throughout the summer.

The $5,000 signing bonus was introduced at the end of June and is only available for 90 days.

Metro Transit told News 4 that they had 101 people attend the event and apply for jobs, and 65 of them received job offers on the spot.

Those that missed out on the event can apply online and still be eligible for the $5,000 bonus.

