Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Lots of Dry Time Expected This Weekend

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • A stray shower of storms possible this afternoon but most areas remain dry
  • Most of the weekend will be dry
  • Another rain and storm chance Sunday evening-night

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Much of Saturday looks dry after early morning rain ends. However, some models hint at a spot shower or storm bubbling up in the mid afternoon-early evening. Chances are low (10-20%) but not out of the question. We don’t expect that to be severe either. And Saturday’s very humid morning will decrease a little, turning more into a more typical hot and humid July day with a high near 90.

Sunday will be a little hotter and we may see some wildfire smoke from Canada in the skies. This may affect air quality for sensitive groups of people. Otherwise it’s a dry day until the evening and nighttime, we get back into a chance of storms. So far, the strongest and possibly severe storms appear to be north of St. Louis. But we will monitor this and keep you posted if the chance for severe weather expands Sunday evening and night.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
Man dies after being tased while trying to flee police
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to...
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to save her
Officers on scene of a fatal crash Friday morning in North County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating early morning fatal crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Through Tonight
First Alert Weather Day Through Tonight
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong PM Storms
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong PM Storms
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong PM Storms
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms