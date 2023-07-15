Illinois man dead in single-car crash in Wayne County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Wayne County.

Logan Kreiter, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:46 a.m. by Wayne County Coroner Mark Smith.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2016Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Wayne County road 925 N, approximately ¼ mile West of Wayne County road 2035 E. Police say for unknown reasons the SUV left the roadway, driving into the North ditch. The car overturned multiple times and came to a resting point in a field North of the roadway. Kreiter was pronounced deceased on scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

This crash is still under investigation and no other details have been released.

