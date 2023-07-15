Heavy Storms Still Possible Overnight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Severe threat is not likely overnight

Storms may still be heavy with gusty winds and downpours

Another rain and storm chance Sunday evening-night

Tonight: The chance for severe weather is much lower, but we still expect some heavy storms overnight. Those storms can produce downpours, small hail and gusty winds. We’ll be watching just in case for an isolated severe warning, but the threat is much lower. It will be very humid and any newly developed downpours will likely be east of the area by daybreak.

Much of Saturday then looks dry after the early morning rain ends. However, some models hint at a spot shower or storm bubbling up in the late afternoon-early evening. Chances are low (10-20%) but not out of the question. We don’t expect that to be severe either. And Saturday’s very humid morning will decrease a little, turning more into a more typical hot and humid July day with a high near 90.

Sunday will be a little hotter and we may see some wildfire smoke from Canada in the skies. This may affect air quality for sensitive groups of people. Otherwise it’s a dry day until the evening and nighttime, we get back into a chance of storms. So far, the strongest and possibly severe storms appear to be north of St. Louis. But we will monitor this and keep you posted if the chance for severe weather expands Sunday evening and night.

