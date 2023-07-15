Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Cardinals-Nationals suspended Friday due to weather; split doubleheader on tap Saturday

Friday’s game will pick up at 1:15 p.m. Saturday with the Cardinals leading 1-0 in the third inning. Game 2 is set for 6:15 p.m.
A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew walks through the St. Louis Cardinals dugout at the...
A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew walks through the St. Louis Cardinals dugout at the start of a rain delay during the first game of a baseball doubleheader between the Cardinals and the New York Yankees Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As Lars Nootbaar was putting a charge into a baseball with a first-inning home run Friday night at Busch Stadium, Mother Nature was charging up the dark clouds above.

The rain ultimately came and washed out the remainder of the proceedings as the game between the Cardinals and Nationals was suspended in the bottom of the third inning.

With the Cardinals leading 1-0, the contest will resume Saturday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. to lead off a split doubleheader at Busch. Paul Goldschmidt will return to the batter’s box facing a 3-2 count with Brendan Donovan on base and two outs.

Gates will open at 12:15 Saturday for fans re-entering the ballpark for the resumption of Friday’s contest. Tickets from Friday’s game will be valid for Saturday’s rescheduled 1:15 PM game.

First pitch for Game 2 is set for 6:15 p.m., and gates open at 4:15. Left-hander Steven Matz is set to start on the mound for the Cardinals in the nightcap.

Miles Mikolas had tossed three innings of no-hit baseball before the storms rolled in on Friday night, with the expectation being that the bullpen will pick up where he left off when the game resumes.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Through Tonight
Heavy Storms Still Possible Overnight
Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
East side shooting
Five shot in East St. Louis, one dead
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
Cardinals 2024 schedule released
Stanford pitcher Quinn Mathews (26) celebrates against Texas in the ninth inning of an NCAA...
Cardinals draftee Mathews threw 156 pitches for Stanford in Super Regional win last month
Arizona outfielder Chase Davis (5) during an NCAA baseball game against Grand Canyon on...
Cardinals draft University of Arizona outfielder Chase Davis with No. 21 pick
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) high fives Nolan Arenado after they scored on...
DeJong, Contreras lead Cards past White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings