Sex offender charged with public indecency, aggravated battery in O’Fallon, Ill.

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A registered sex offender in Illinois was charged with public indecency and aggravated battery in O’Fallon.

The O’Fallon Police Department responded to the Dogwood Social House after getting information on a man masturbating near the bar and making advances toward an employee.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Thonchel B. Brazier Scott in the incident. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with public indecency, a misdemeanor, and felony aggravated battery.

Police said investigators are still looking into his sex offender compliance status. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The Illinois State Police sex offender registry shows Brazier-Scott was previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 41-year-old victim in Sangamon County. His current address was listed in Springfield.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.