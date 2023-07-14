Rockford Beach Park to close another weekend as officials look for long-term solution

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Rockford Beach Park in Jefferson County will be closed again this weekend, officials said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said there is a plan to have the park open next weekend. A sheriff’s deputy will staff the entrance and monitor car traffic.

An executive order was signed by Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon to close the park until Monday, July 17, at 8 a.m. The order cites multiple police responses to the park for fights, physical disturbances, stealing, unlawful use of a weapon, underage drinking, and a drowning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said county officials are still working toward a long-term plan for the park.

