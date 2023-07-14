Surprise Squad
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating early morning fatal crash

Officers on scene of a fatal crash Friday morning in North County.
Officers on scene of a fatal crash Friday morning in North County.(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 270.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Lindbergh. It was a single-car crash in which one person was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

