Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating early morning fatal crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 270.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Lindbergh. It was a single-car crash in which one person was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.