Missouri law requires insurance to cover breast cancer follow-up exams

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - For those awaiting the results of a mammogram, the idea you might need to come in for another appointment is scary and it’s not just because a doctor may have found something concerning, but also that the out of pocket cost could wreck your budget.

However, a new law signed by Governor Parson looks to alleviate those concerns. The law requires insurance companies to fully cover the costs for follow up exams for breast cancer patients.

Blessing Health System Breast Center Manager Dawn Herzog said approximately less than 10% of women will receive a call back for a follow up appointment for additional imaging. She said this happens when doctors find an area of concern and can aid with early detection efforts.

“What it’s doing is allowing us to look closer at their imaging and potentially catching that cancer at a very early stage,” Herzog said. “We compare those images from year to year and anytime there’s a minute change that’s when we are actually finding that cancer early.”

Dr. John Bennett with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System said previously, insurance companies would cover the initial exam but not the follow-up exam as it changed from a screening to a diagnostic exam. He said, depending on the equipment used and insurance, the follow-up could cost hundreds even thousands of dollars. Bennett said the cost plays a role in patients delaying those follow-ups.

“We see that a lot with patients who will call and say, ‘Hey they want me to have this, do you think it’s needed?’ and obviously we’re having an abnormal mammograms,’” he said. “It does need further follow up but patients may not feel comfortable paying for it, they may not be able to pay for it.”

Bennett said the law can alleviate that fear and encourage patients to get they help they need without worrying about breaking the bank.

He said an early diagnosis is key, and a delay in those follow-ups could mean a progression of cancer cases.

Another aspect of the law Bennett said can benefits patients is that insurance will cover the cost of using new technology for breast cancer screenings. He said that’s something past measures didn’t address.

