Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Marijuana sales since February reach nearly $600 million

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri’s marijuana industry is making a major milestone Friday as pot sales in the state continue to smash records.

Adult-use recreational sales got the green light back in February. Since then, the Show-Me state has sold an average of $4 million of legal cannabis every day.

In June alone, recreational and medical sales totaled $121 million. It’s the fourth straight month the totals have been that high.

Over those five months, total marijuana sales in Missouri reached $592 million.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong PM Storms
First Alert Weather Day Through Tonight
East side shooting
Five shot in East St. Louis, one dead
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home

Latest News

Man found guilty of 2017 North City murder
Steven Garrison, 44, has been charged with possession of child porn, meth on Friday July 14,...
Alton man charged with circulating child porn, meth possession
Rockford Beach Park has new hours as officials look for solution to overcrowding
Rockford Beach Park to close another weekend as officials look for long-term solution
Weed
Missouri marijuana sales since February reach nearly $600 million