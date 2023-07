ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A jury found Ollie Lorenzo Lynch Jr. guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a man in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood.

Jeramee Ramey, 31, was murdered in the 4400 block of Red Bud. Lynch, 31, will serve life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction, as well as a conviction of armed criminal action.

