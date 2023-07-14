Lake Saint Louis man charged with rape, sodomy for allegedly luring victims and forcing them to commit sexual acts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Enrique White, 29, with four counts of Rape 1st Degree and three counts of Sodomy 1st Degree. The court ordered the defendant held on no bond.

In June, White was charged with multiple sex offenses against a minor, and police were lead to believe he may have been a serial offender. Through investigation conducted by the St. Louis County, Hazelwood and Berkeley Police Departments, it was discovered that White had multiple victims associated with his crimes.

Around December 2015, White and two other men offered to drive a woman home from a bar. They stopped in St. Louis County where the White held the woman down, forcing her to have sexual intercourse with him and the two other men. He then took her to a home where he again forced her to have sexual intercourse while she begged him to stop. He then forced her to participate in sex acts in exchange for allowing her to use a phone to call someone to get home.

Around May 2016, police say White messaged another woman on a dating website asking her to clean his house for $200. While she was cleaning his house, he forced sexual intercourse by holding her down by the neck. He committed similar acts on another woman in September 2019, offering a woman money to clean his home and then forcing her to commit sexual acts.

On May 27, 2023, White messaged a woman on a dating website. He picked her up from her college in Illinois and drove to St. Louis County where he pointed a gun at her head, forcing her to perform sex acts.

“We believe there may be even more victims of this defendant, and we ask any victim to please come forward and seek justice,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

