‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to save her

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Katherine Coen’s belongings have all been picked up and the tree that crushed her car has been removed. On Thursday, her father James Coen got the closure he was seeking.

As James Coen tries to move on from the death of his daughter Katherine, known as Katie or Kate, he needed to thank all of the people that tried to save her life and later memorialized her.

One of them is Sebastian Montes, who owns the nearby restaurant La Calle.

“We’re never going to forget this guy,” said James Coen.

He tried desperately for nearly an hour to get a hold of 911. He even tried to lift the tree off the car. Neither worked.

“I told his daughter I tried to be Superman and pick that tree myself but it’s five tons,” said Montes.

And while he may not have the strength of Superman to save Katie’s life, to James Coen, doing everything he could makes him a hero in his book.

‘There’s comic book heroes, there’s TV heroes, but in your lifetime you’re not going to get to rub elbows with a bonafide hero. This is one right here. He is Superman to us,” said Coen.

Katie Coen was 33 and just moved into an apartment in The Grove and quickly made friends with neighborhood cats.

“She was so animal-oriented. She had bowls,” said James, as he showed News 4 two litter boxes Katie helped keep clean.

So much so that her friend Laura Lynne Dyer said she would come out to a nature retreat called ‘Magicland’ about an hour from town and hang out with animals. She said she simply had a zest for life.

“Always ready and available and open for an adventure. Completely present in every moment,” said Dyer.

But on July 1, she was in her car next to her apartment when a storm sent a tree barreling down on her car. Video shows neighbors trying to get her out.

James wanted to thank those unknown people publicly, media outlets for remembering her life, friends who sent in pictures, as well as another woman who held Katie’s hand as she passed.

“What a moment, we don’t know the lady, we owe her,” said James Coen.

And of course, he thanked Montes, who still is processing what happened.

“It’s still hard to see this,” said Montes.

The two men now have a bond forged from tragedy. James now calls Sebastian “his new best friend.”

“He didn’t know Katie from Adam but the main thing was he just did not give up. This hero of mine just did not give up,” said James Coen.

During the rescue attempt, Montes tried dialing 911 so many times during the storm that his phone got water damage and broke. He said that is replaceable.

