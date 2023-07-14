Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times.

The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements, according to the reports. The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FTC’s move represents the most significant regulatory threat so far to the nascent but fast-growing AI industry, although it’s not the only challenge facing these companies. Comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors have sued both OpenAI and Facebook parent Meta for copyright infringement, claiming that the companies’ AI systems were illegally “trained” by exposing them to datasets containing illegal copies of their works.

On Thursday, OpenAI and The Associated Press announced a deal under which the AI company will license AP’s archive of news stories.

Most Read

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms
A baby dead found inside the freezer of a South City apartment in 2019 did not die from...
St. Louis police release new information on baby found in freezer in 2019
Kenneth Hall, Darnesha Thomas-Perry and Steven Marion are charged in connection with the...
Two juveniles, three adults charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Judge approves Minneapolis police reform deal forged after George Floyd’s killing
founder
Surprise Squad helps founder of local nonprofit that empowers at-risk youth to become leaders
South St. Louis County residents clean up after storms overnight brought down trees
South St. Louis County residents clean up after storms overnight brought down trees