Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Friday afternoon storm causes more outages

Friday morning, there were still hundreds of south St. Louis County residents without power and air conditioning.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Friday morning, there were still hundreds of south St. Louis County residents without power and air conditioning. Nicole Landolt lives in the Affton area.

“Not fun, not fun at all,” she said.

According to an Ameren spokesperson, 16,000 residents lost power during a storm on Wednesday. Most had their electricity restored and less than 500 were still without power Friday morning. But a brief storm Friday afternoon caused the outage numbers to jump to 1,300.

In the 9000 block of Southview Lane, there are large limbs down in yards, as well as piles of branches. And a power line hangs precariously low over the street.

Residents say there are concerns about the health of older adults living in the area if they’re forced to go without air conditioning for much longer.

“These are senior citizens, fixed income. They can’t just jump out and go to a hotel. And if they don’t have family members who can take them in, they’re living through this,” said Bob Burns.

Ameren had 800 workers assigned to restore electricity and remove limbs from power lines. Some crews came from as far away as Joplin to assist. By late Friday afternoon, most in the south St. Louis County area had electric service restored.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong PM Storms
First Alert Weather Day Through Tonight
East side shooting
Five shot in East St. Louis, one dead
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home

Latest News

mosquito
Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in Madison County, Illinois
News 4 Investigates: Trucks create hazards by parking on ramps at rest stops
News 4 Investigates: Trucks create hazards by parking on ramps at rest stops
Man found guilty of 2017 North City murder
Friday afternoon storm causes more outages
Friday afternoon storm causes more outages