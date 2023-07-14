Friday afternoon storm causes more outages

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Friday morning, there were still hundreds of south St. Louis County residents without power and air conditioning. Nicole Landolt lives in the Affton area.

“Not fun, not fun at all,” she said.

According to an Ameren spokesperson, 16,000 residents lost power during a storm on Wednesday. Most had their electricity restored and less than 500 were still without power Friday morning. But a brief storm Friday afternoon caused the outage numbers to jump to 1,300.

In the 9000 block of Southview Lane, there are large limbs down in yards, as well as piles of branches. And a power line hangs precariously low over the street.

Residents say there are concerns about the health of older adults living in the area if they’re forced to go without air conditioning for much longer.

“These are senior citizens, fixed income. They can’t just jump out and go to a hotel. And if they don’t have family members who can take them in, they’re living through this,” said Bob Burns.

Ameren had 800 workers assigned to restore electricity and remove limbs from power lines. Some crews came from as far away as Joplin to assist. By late Friday afternoon, most in the south St. Louis County area had electric service restored.

